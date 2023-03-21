Russia says US obsessed with idea of inflicting ‘strategic defeat’ on Moscow

Russia's ambassador to Washington said the US is obsessed with the idea of inflicting a "strategic defeat" in Moscow.

"With its steps, the administration is only pushing the Ukrainian radicals towards new terrible deeds. With each delivery of military equipment, the Zelenskyy regime feels more and more impunity," Anatoly Antonov said in response to a question on Washington's decision to authorize another $350 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Antonov said that the US does not understand that such actions are further escalating the Russia-Ukraine war, and that Washington's policy "jeopardizes the security of all of Europe, increasing the risk of a direct clash between Russia and NATO."

"Moreover, President Biden's team turns a blind eye to the corruption of the Ukrainian elite. We have serious concerns that some of the defense products may end up on the black market. Where will weapons pop up? Who will bear responsibility when material falls into the hands of some terrorist groups and criminal organizations," Antonov further said.

He also called on the US to stop fueling the Russia-Ukraine war and to refrain from public statements about the convenience or inconvenience of entering peace negotiations because "it's not up to Washington to decide."

On Monday, the US authorized another $350 million in military aid to Kyiv, consisting of ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems, howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment.

The US has been Ukraine's staunchest military partner, with Washington having provided more than $29.8 billion in military aid since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine more than a year ago.











