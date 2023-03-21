Russia claims Ukraine attacked oil pumping station in Bryansk region

Russia said Tuesday that Ukraine attacked the Novozybkov oil pumping station in the western region of Bryansk.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, using UAVs, attacked the territory of the Novozybkov oil pumping station of Transneft JSC. There were no casualties. Operational services are on site," Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a message on Telegram.

Bogomaz said the power was turned off in the Mamai, Trostan, Druzhba, Snovskoye and Dubrovka settlements "to ensure security for the duration of the operational activities."

"After carrying out operational and investigative measures, power supply will be resumed," said Bogomaz.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the claims.

Russia's state-controlled pipeline transport company, Transneft, claimed last Wednesday that it found three explosives at the station. The station has not pumped oil since the start of the year and is empty, according to company spokesman Igor Demin, who spoke to state news agency TASS.