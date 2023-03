Putin ally says U.S. has become participant in Ukraine conflict

The secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, said on Tuesday that the United States wanted to "defeat Russia" and had become a participant in the conflict in Ukraine.

"Pursuing the goal of defeating Russia, the U.S. and its vassals continue to pump the Ukrainian regime with weapons and are in fact already participants in the conflict," Patrushev said, according to the TASS news agency.