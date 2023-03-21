GERMANYS SCHOLZ FORESEES NO QUICK END TO WAR IN UKRAINE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz predicted on Monday that Russia's war against Ukraine would not come to an end any time soon.



"We have to be prepared for the fact that it may take a long time," Scholz said at talks arranged by the Rheinische Post daily in the city of Dusseldorf.



"Even once the war is over, everything will not be normal straight away. But we should also not stop our efforts to ensure that the war comes to an end," the chancellor added.



He said he did not believe in the concept of ousting rulers such as Russian President Vladimir Putin by force from outside. US President Joe Biden had told him that Washington would not pursue that as a political concept either.



"I support the American president in this idea," Scholz said.



Russia cannot dictate the conditions for peace to Ukraine, Scholz added.



"Ukraine must be able to defend its integrity and independence."