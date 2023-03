China says U.S. bill on COVID origin misrepresents fact

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the China-related content in a COVID-19 origin bill signed by U.S. President Joe Biden misrepresented fact.

"China calls on the U.S. to immediately stop political manipulation," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing.

Biden on Monday signed a bill that requires declassification of information related to the origins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the White House said.