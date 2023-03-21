Belarus seizes weapons, explosives intended for ‘terror attacks’ in country: President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday claimed that the country's special services seized weapons and explosives intended for a "terrorist attack" in the country.

"The special services did a great job. An arsenal of weapons and explosives was seized. These weapons were intended for high-profile terrorist attacks against individuals and government officials," Lukashenko said during a meeting with Belarusian security, defense, and law enforcement officials.

Lukashenko further noted that the operation to "eliminate" a "terrorist" in the city of Grodno resulted in the documentation of "the terrorist's" plans.

"They all documented his wishes and plans. As usual, it is necessary to inform the public about the results of this operation and the thwarted plans of our enemies. People should know this. And you, the heads of law enforcement agencies, understand better than anyone else that this is another signal to us," he said.

Lukashenko also noted that "external threats" on the country have resulted in Minsk paying closer attention to "internal threats," saying they should remain vigilant toward possible threats.

"The highest level of external threats prompts us to pay close attention to internal threats. After all, these are links of the same chain. The latest reports show how relevant today's discussion is. You know the situation by and large. As I keep saying, we should not lower our guard," he added.