The White House said Monday it was "relieved" at the freeing of US aid worker Jeffery Woodke, who was kidnapped in Niger in 2016.

"I'm gratified & relieved to see the release of US hostage Jeff Woodke after over 6 years in captivity. The US thanks Niger for its help in bringing him home to all who miss & love him," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted. "I thank so many across our government who've worked tirelessly toward securing his freedom."