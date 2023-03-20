US warns against 'tactical' China-backed cease-fire call by Russia

The international community should reject any "tactical" move by Russia to call for a cease-fire in Ukraine that is backed by China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia supported by China, or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms," Blinken said.

His remarks at a press conference to launch the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the Department of State came amid a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow.

The top diplomat said a plan for ending the war in Ukraine must uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Any plan that does not prioritize this critical principle is a stalling tactic at best, or is merely seeking to facilitate an unjust outcome. That is not constructive diplomacy.

"Calling for a cease-fire that does not include the removal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory would effectively be supporting the ratification of Russian conquest," said Blinken.

He also noted that a truce without a durable solution would allow Putin to rest and refit his troops and then restart the war at a time more advantageous to Russia.





















