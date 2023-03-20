Ukraine, UK urges Xi to 'use influence' on Russia to stop war

Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday said it expected Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit to Moscow to use Beijing's influence to push for an end to the war.

"Ukraine is following closely the Chinese President's visit to Russia. We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in a comment sent to AFP.

Britain also said that President Xi Jinping should back up China's stated support for respect of territorial integrity and demand that Russia end its war in Ukraine.

"We hope President Xi uses this opportunity to press President (Vladimir) Putin to cease bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals, schools, to halt some of these atrocities that we are seeing on a daily basis," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said as Xi and Putin prepared to meet in Moscow.