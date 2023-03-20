 Contact Us
News World Ukraine demands Russia withdraw troops as Xi due to arrive in Moscow

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw troops as Xi due to arrive in Moscow

"The formula for the successful implementation of China's 'Peace Plan'. The first and foremost point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from (Ukrainian territory) in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

AFP WORLD
Published March 20,2023
Subscribe
UKRAINE DEMANDS RUSSIA WITHDRAW TROOPS AS XI DUE TO ARRIVE IN MOSCOW

Kyiv on Monday called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, hours ahead of a highly anticipated visit to Russia by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first to Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine.

"The formula for the successful implementation of China's 'Peace Plan'. The first and foremost point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from (Ukrainian territory) in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.