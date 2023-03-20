Türkiye hails 'successful' parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

Türkiye on Monday welcomed the "successful conclusion" of the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan.

"We are pleased with the successful conclusion of the early parliamentary elections in peace and tranquility in Kazakhstan on 19 March 2023," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Noting that Türkiye "highly value the welfare and stability of brotherly Kazakhstan with which we elevated our relations to the level of 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'," the ministry further expressed hopes for "the results of the elections will be auspicious for the Kazakh people."

On March 19, Kazakhs went to the polls to choose representatives who would serve in the assembly and municipal assemblies for a period of five years. In the nation, where voting has concluded, the counting of votes continues.

Within 10 days, Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission will declare the election's final results.