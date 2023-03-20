Russia to be ‘held accountable’ for every action against Ukrainians: Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during an address, condemning what he says are war crimes of Russian troops in the settlements around the Ukrainian capital, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday that Russia will be "held accountable" for every action against his people.

In a video address to the nation, Zelensky said Russia shelled some Ukrainian cities during the week, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

"Kamyanske in the Zaporizhzhia region, Beryslav in the Kherson region, Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Avdiivka, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region and Kostiantynivka in the Sumy region…and dozens and dozens of other Ukrainian towns and villages have been hit by Russian terrorists this week alone," he said.

He also sent his condolences to those who have lost their relatives and loved ones.

Zelensky added that "the evil state will be held accountable for every act of terror against Ukrainians" as he reminded the nation that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is a turning point, the moment after which it becomes undeniable that the end of this aggression for Russia will be the full range of its responsibility. Responsibility for every strike on Ukraine, for every destroyed life, for every deported Ukrainian child...And, of course, for every manifestation of destabilization of the world caused by Russian aggression," he added.