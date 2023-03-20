PROTESTERS GATHER IN PARIS AFTER PENSION REFORM PLANS ADOPTION

Tensions are on the rise in Paris after protests broke out on Monday over the adoption of a controversial pension reform plan.

Protesters left Vauban Square and headed for nearby neighborhoods, where some set fire to dumpsters and trash, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

Police have so far arrested 70 people in Paris, broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing police sources.

The French government used special constitutional powers last week to force the plan through, prompting opposing parties to submit no-confidence motions over the measure that would increase the retirement age.

Members of the parliament rejected both censure motions, however, thus officially adopting the draft bill.

Protesters raised slogans against the government, President Emmanuel Macron, and the pension reform plan.

Macron and Prime minister Elisabeth Borne recently held a meeting after the Senate adopted the final version of the draft bill before it was submitted to a parliamentary vote.

They decided to invoke Article 49.3 of the Constitution, a mechanism that lets the government adopt the draft bill without parliamentary approval.

The decision was driven by fear that lawmakers would be able to block the reforms as the government does not hold an absolute majority in the legislature.

Opposing parties then submitted no-confidence motions in parliament, while the protests were held and ongoing strikes extended in many sectors, including oil refineries and public transportation, against the move.

The government revealed the reform project in January and parliament started examining and debating the draft bill the following month.

Workers and trade unions have since expressed growing outrage by holding demonstrations and walkouts.

The reform project includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 in 2030, requiring at least 43 years of work to be eligible for a full pension.