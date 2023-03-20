Nordic country top of World Happiness Report for sixth time in a row

Finland has been declared the country with the happiest population for the sixth consecutive year, according to the World Happiness Report published on Monday.



The report, which looked at the effects of the coronavirus crisis on people's well-being, is compiled annually by scientists in the US on the basis of surveys by the Gallup Institute.



According to the report, the happy Finns are followed by: Denmark, Iceland, Israel, The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand.



Austria and Australia follow in 11th and 12th positions while Germany is in 16th place - dropping two spots from last year.



War-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the two unhappiest countries in the survey.



Researchers said people's evaluation of happiness had remained "remarkably resilient" despite the Covid-19 pandemic, with global averages in 2020 to 2022 just as high as those in the pre-pandemic years of 2017 to 2019.