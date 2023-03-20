London hosts international meeting on war crimes in Ukraine

Britain is set to host a meeting of world justice ministers to discuss potential war crimes being committed in Ukraine, after an arrest warrant was issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab will speak alongside his Dutch counterpart at the meeting in central London on Monday, in which over 40 nations will convene in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC).



It comes after the UN-backed ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.



The court in The Hague said in a statement that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."



The charges were immediately dismissed by the Kremlin - which does not recognize the ICC - as "legally void."



It is the first time the ICC has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.



Raab said: "We are gathering in London today united by one cause to hold war criminals to account for the atrocities committed in Ukraine during this unjust, unprovoked and unlawful invasion."



He continued: "The UK, alongside the international community, will continue to provide the International Criminal Court with the funding, people and expertise to ensure justice is served."



The prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khan, will speak at the meeting about the court's work and the role of the international community in supporting its investigations.



Ahead of the conference, the British government has offered new funding and support to provide psychological help for victims and witnesses of crimes, fund more experts to work for the ICC and enhance investigators' capacity to gather evidence.



Last year Britain offered a package of support to the ICC, which included an additional 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) in funding and dedicated police assistance. The Ministry of Justice said it had also been involved in training Ukrainian judges set to conduct war crimes trials and has offered the support of British legal experts.