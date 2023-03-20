Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns 'terrorist attack' on church in Jerusalem

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned an attack on a church that injured one person in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a written statement, the patriarchate on Sunday described the attack on the Church of Gethsemane in Mount Olive area as "an atrocious terrorist crime."

It condemned the "terrorist attack" that took place during Sunday service "at the hands of two Israeli radicals, which targeted the Church of Gethsemane in Jerusalem, where the Tomb of the Virgin Mary lies."

The attackers also attempted to harm to Archbishop Joachim, who was leading the service, it said, noting that attacks by extremist Israeli groups targeting churches, cemeteries, and Christian properties "evidently increase" during Christian holidays.

It also urged the international community to "intervene immediately to provide security and protection to the Christians of Jerusalem and their holy places."

The attacks on Christian holy sites are "a violation of international law," it stressed, further demanding legal measures against all those involved in "terrorist crimes."

Two Israeli settlers on Sunday broke into the church and attempted to sabotage its interior, but were confronted by a Palestinian man who was present inside, according to the Governorate of Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack and called on the UN to activate international protection measures for Palestinians amid continuing Israeli attacks.

Israeli police, meanwhile, said a settler had been arrested for breaking into the church and threatening visitors with a sharp object.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied Palestinian territories in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.















