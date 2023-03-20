British railway union members at Network Rail accept pay rise offer

Thousands of railway workers voted in favor accepting the improved pay offer, according to the RMT union on Monday.

Thousands of signal workers and maintenance staff in the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) union overwhelmingly accepted the pay rise.

"Rail union RMT announced today that its 20,000 members have voted to accept a new and improved offer covering pay, jobs and conditions by a margin of three to one," the union in a statement.

According to the RMT, the offer amounted to an uplift on salaries of between 14.4% for the lowest paid grades to 9.2% for the highest paid.

The offer also includes increased backpay, discounted rail travel benefits, and renewing of the no compulsory redundancy agreement until January 2025.

However, this only related to Network Rail members, as the union said that dispute with 14 train operators, and those strike dates, remain on.

Last month, the union members rejected the pay offer from 14 train operators and decided to take a four-day strike action on March 16, 18, 30 and April 1.