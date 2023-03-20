'Attempts to rock society' must be suppressed: Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday warned that "provocations" and "attempts to rock society" must be suppressed promptly, similar to the spread of "extremist ideology."

"The unity and cohesion of our multinational society has always been, and remains, the strength of Russia, helping us overcome any difficulties and any trials," Putin said in a speech at the Russian Interior Ministry.

"Therefore, provocations, illegal street actions, or other attempts to rock society must be … promptly suppressed, just like the spread of extremist ideology," he added.

He said "the number of extremist crimes (in Russia) increased last year," making it imperative for representatives of religious and youth groups and other public organizations to be more actively involved in efforts against such actions.

On sanctions imposed on Russia, Putin said the measures do have consequences, but also offer "huge opportunities for the economy."

"Our business, our economy faces a lot of tasks, including the so-called import substitution, but in a fairly broad sense of the word. We are dealing with this every day. What we could buy yesterday, we have to produce ourselves today," he said.









