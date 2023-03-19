'Matter of time': Ukraine says all annexed territories to be liberated

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that all the territories annexed by Russia will certainly be liberated and that it is only a matter of time.

In the statement made by the ministry, it was emphasized that 9 years have passed since Russia held a so-called referendum on the status of Crimea.

Pointing out that the referendums held by Russia in Ukraine in 2014 and 2022 did not yield any administrative results, the statement said, "Most of the regions where the referendums were held in 2022 were liberated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The liberation of all other temporarily occupied regions will definitely take place. This is a matter of time."

Emphasizing the clear and unwavering support of the international community, including the participants of the International Crimean Platform, regarding Ukraine's territorial integrity, the statement said that Ukraine continues to make every effort "to punish Russia and its administration for aggression, military and crimes against humanity in Ukraine".