London: Russian move in Zaporizhzhia is tacit acknowledgement

The temporary switch to an alternative regional capital in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast - one of four illegally annexed by Russia - is "likely a tacit acknowledgment" that Russia is failing to meet its objectives, British defence analysts said on Sunday.



On March 3, authorities in the Russian-controlled region said that occupied Melitopol would temporarily replace Zaporizhzhia city as the oblast capital until it was controlled by Russia, London's Ministry of Defence said in its latest defence intelligence tweets.



Moscow has never occupied Zaporizhzhia city, an industrial city of about 70,000 people which is approximately 35 kilometres from the current front line, the ministry noted.



"The quiet declaration of an alternative capital is likely tacit acknowledgement within the Russian system that its forces are highly unlikely to seize previously planned major objectives in the near future," a further tweet reads.



The British Ministry of Defence has been publishing daily intelligence updates on the course of the war since its start last year. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign.