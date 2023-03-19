2 Israelis injured in shooting attack in West Bank

Two Israelis were reportedly injured in a shooting attack near the Palestinian town of Huwara in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

A military statement said an Israeli vehicle came under fire at Einabus junction near Huwara.

One of the injured was in serious condition, The Jerusalem Post reported.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Huwara drew international attention last month when the town was attacked by Israeli settlers, which left a Palestinian dead and several homes and vehicles vandalized. The violence followed the death of two Israeli settlers in a shooting attack near the town.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.