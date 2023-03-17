News World Top NATO, EU officials stress importance of energy infrastructure

Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal visit the Troll A gas platform in the North Sea, Norway March 17, 2023. (REUTERS)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed the importance of Norway's gas exports and keeping them secure, during a visit to a drilling platform on Friday.



NATO has increased its presence in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and elsewhere, Stoltenberg said, speaking on the world's largest gas drilling platform in the North Sea and pointing to ships and planes from NATO allies guarding the site.



After the bombings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, the European Union and NATO intensified efforts to protect critical infrastructure.



"In a more dangerous world, in a more unpredictable world, it's even more important that we stand together and ensure these kinds of extremely important infrastructure for our economies, for our daily life, and also for our security," he added.



"The military presence is important because it sends a clear message of deterrence," Stoltenberg told dpa.



"Since no one can be everywhere at the same time" to protect thousands of kilometres of undersea pipelines, "deterrence is key," he added.



Norway increased its gas exports to Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin reduced gas supplies to the EU by 80% in response to the bloc's support for Ukraine following Moscow's invasion.



"This really helped us through the winter, we're grateful for that," von der Leyen said at a press conference.



Norway's efforts "helped us to withstand Putin's blackmail," von der Leyen told dpa.



The commission president said increased imports from countries like Norway and the U.S., more electricity produced from renewable energy sources and demand cuts helped to reduce the EU's dependence on Russia.



"If President Putin has calculated to bring us down to our knees, he has just reached the opposite. We are stronger today and more independent than we were ever," von der Leyen said.



In addition to gas exports, the commission was also working on a long-term cooperation with Norway on renewable energy, including green hydrogen and off-shore wind, she added.



The Troll gas field, which contains about 40% of Norway's gas reserves, is considered a central pillar of Norway's natural gas production.



After stepping up deliveries, the Troll A drilling site provides between 30-40% of of Norway's gas exports to Europe, or 10% of Europe's gas consumption, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who also attended the visit.



The trip to the offshore platform had not been publicly announced in advance for safety reasons.

































