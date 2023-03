A Russian Su-27 military aircraft dumps fuel while flying by a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 "Reaper" drone over the Black Sea, March 14, 2023 in this still image taken from handout video released by the Pentagon. (REUTERS)

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu presented pilots with awards for preventing a U.S. drone from entering the area of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Friday.

The drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after being intercepted by Russian jets.