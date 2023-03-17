CHINAS PRESIDENT XI TO VISIT RUSSIA NEXT WEEK

 Contact Us
China's President Xi to visit Russia next week

Published March 17,2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit (SCO) member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

China's President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia next week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22," Hua Chunying tweeted.

She also stated that this will be a trip for friendship and peace.

"On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations," she added.

The Kremlin said in a statement, "During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China will be discussed."

The two leaders will also discuss expanding Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena. A number of important bilateral documents are being prepared for signing on the sidelines of the meeting, according to the Kremlin.