Pentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident

The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a U.S. military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.

The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the U.S. military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.

The US released a video filmed by the drone that was forced to crash in the Black Sea after it was intercepted by two Russian fighter jets in international airspace ⤵️



🔗: https://t.co/H2hj0LkiIi pic.twitter.com/E4Su5r2eDn — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 16, 2023

Russia has denied U.S. accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.









