Pentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident

Reuters WORLD
Published March 16,2023
The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a U.S. military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.

The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the U.S. military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.

Russia has denied U.S. accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.