MOSCOW REGRETS MOLDOVAS UNJUSTIFIED PREJUDICE AGAINST RUSSIA

The Kremlin said on Thursday it regretted Moldova's "unjustified prejudice" against Moscow, and that Russia remained open to good relations.

Moldova has been in focus since the start of the Ukraine conflict, with fears that the small country, which borders Ukraine and has Russian peacekeepers stationed in the pro-Moscow breakaway Transdniestria region, could be dragged into the conflict.

"Russia has always been - and remains - open to establishing neighbourly, mutually beneficial relations with Moldova," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We seriously regret that the leadership of Moldova is experiencing unjustified and baseless prejudice against Moscow. They are probably suffering from an infection of Russophobia," he said.





























