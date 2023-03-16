Greek basketball club AEK donates €100,000 to aid earthquake victims in Türkiye

Greek basketball club AEK donated €100,000 ($105,817) to aid the victims of last month's devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, which was announced ahead of a Basketball Champions League Group K matchday 5 game Wednesday.

AEK went on to beat Galatasaray NEF 92-78.

The Istanbul club expressed their gratitude to the Greek side for the aid, writing "Thank you neighbor" on their official Twitter account.

With 28 points, six rebounds and three assists, Daron Russell was Galatasaray's best performer on the court.

Brynton Lemar was the top scorer for AEK with 21 points.

AEK is second with 9 points while Galatasaray NEF is in third spot with 7 points in Group K.











