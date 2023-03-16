British MPs to vote next week on new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland

Members of Britain's Parliament will get their first chance to vote on Rishi Sunak's new deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland next week.



Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, said lawmakers will be asked on to approve regulations to implement the so-called "Stormont brake" element of the proposed Windsor Framework agreement.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the measure - which potentially gives the United Kingdom a veto over the imposition of new EU rules in Northern Ireland - was the "most significant part" of the agreement.



"We believe this meets the commitment the Prime Minster made to have a vote on the new arrangements focused on an issue which is at the heart of the framework," the Prime Minister's official spokesman said.



With the opposition Labour Party having made clear they will support the deal in Parliament, the measure to implement the brake mechanism is expected to pass comfortably.



But it will not necessarily lead to the return of the powersharing executive in Northern Ireland's government, which has been suspended since the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - the largest unionist party in the Stormont assembly - walked out in protest at the way the Northern Ireland Protocol was operating.



While DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has acknowledged the framework is an improvement on the protocol - part of former prime minister Boris Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the EU - Donaldson said "fundamental problems" remain.



Sunak could also face a backbench rebellion by Conservative Party hardliners in the European Research Group (ERG) who are studying the fine print of the framework before deciding whether to back it.



Sunak's office insists the agreement deals with the main difficulties with the protocol, allowing the free flow of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without the need for routine customs checks - so long as they are not destined for the Republic of Ireland, which is an EU member.



The brake mechanism enables a minority of lawmakers in the Northern Ireland Assembly to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland, potentially leading to a UK Government veto.



Sunak's spokesman said that while legislation to implement the so-called brake - which will be published on Monday - would not be amendable by MPs, the Government remained open to speaking to the DUP and others on any questions they may have.



"There are elements of how the framework is enacted which we do want to discuss extensively with the DUP, particularly around the Stormont brake and how that works in practice," he said. "They will be an important part of that, as will the other political parties."



The spokesman confirmed there would be additional legislation required to implement other parts of the framework which would also require the backing of Parliament.



In the UK's House of Commons, DUP MP Sammy Wilson said ministers needed to explain the "difference between the rhetoric and the reality" of the framework document in Wednesday's debate.



"There's still 300 areas of EU law that will still apply to Northern Ireland even after the Windsor Framework, and the ECJ (European Court of Justice) will still adjudicate on them," he said.



Meanwhile, ERG chairman Mark Francois said they were still awaiting the verdict of the group's so-called star chamber of legal experts.



"We now hope to see this completed before next Wednesday and members of the group will no doubt pay close attention to the star chamber's conclusions, prior to any vote," he said.



