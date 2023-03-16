2 Canadian police officers shot dead in line of duty

Two Canadian police officers were shot dead Thursday with the suspected killer dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Two of our officers have died in the line of service," Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said at a press conference. "These two men died in (the) service of our community. This is unthinkable."

McFee was close to breaking down as he related the news.

The two officers were responding to a domestic dispute early Thursday at an apartment building in the Western Canada city of Edmonton, Alberta. The city's population is about 1.1 million.

The officers were shot as they approached the apartment suite.

"They did not have a chance to discharge their firearms," McFee said.

The constables-Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30-were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

"I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss," the police chief said.

McFee said the young male suspect is also dead of what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A woman who is apparently related to the suspect was also shot and taken to hospital where she is in serious but stable condition, the chief said.

Police departments across Canada sent out condolence tweets to the Edmonton Police Service, as did Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe," Trudeau tweeted. "The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I'm sending my condolences to the officers' loved ones and colleagues-we're here for you."