Russia warned Washington not to violate its waters, ambassador to US says

Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday he had told Washington that Russia would "no longer allow anybody to violate our waters", the TASS news agency reported.

A U.S. military surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after an encounter with Russian Su-27 jets in international airspace.

Washington said a jet had struck the propeller of the unmanned drone. Russia denied that contact had been made and said the drone had moved erratically.