Russia calls Western comments that its products are exempt from sanctions ‘outright lies’

Russia said late Tuesday that comments from the West on the exemption of its products from sanctions are "outright lies."

"Without concrete progress in solving these systemic problems, all the Westerners' oaths about humanitarian exemptions from their sanctions, assurances of commitment to global food security and expressions of support for the efforts of the UN Secretary General are nothing more than deliberate cunning and outright lies," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova said Western reactions, notably from Washington and the European Union delegation in Moscow, in connection with the announcement of Russia's position on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are "striking in hypocrisy, unprofessionalism, and a complete distortion of real facts."

According to Zakharova, the West had "no doubt" that the grain deal would follow "a scenario that was beneficial to them" when Russian exports were blocked and the export of grain from Ukraine continued to bring "considerable profit to the Kyiv regime."

She further described comments from the US saying Russian agricultural exports are not subject to unilateral sanctions as "no less hypocritical."

"There has been and continues to be no progress on reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, resuming supplies of agricultural machinery and spare parts to Russia, lifting restrictions on insurance and access to ports for Russian ships and cargo, as well as unblocking the accounts and financial activities of domestic fertilizer companies," she said.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

The deal, extended for 120 days in November 2022, will expire on Saturday.