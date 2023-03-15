Meloni to meet relatives of migrant boat accident victims in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to meet the relatives of victims and survivors of the devastating migrant boat accident, in which at least 86 people died, on Thursday.



More than two weeks after the accident off the coast of the Calabrian town of Steccato di Cutro, Meloni will receive the relatives in Rome, her office confirmed on Wednesday upon request.



Emergency services recovered five more bodies on Wednesday in the waters off the towns of Steccato di Cutro and Praialonga, taking the death toll to at least 86, including 35 children and young people.



For weeks the country has been hotly debating the arrival of migrants who make their way to Italy from Africa across the Mediterranean in boats that are mostly unseaworthy.



According to official figures, Italy has registered more than 20,000 migrants since the beginning of January, compared to about 6,000 at this time in the previous two years.



Critics say Meloni's right-wing populist government did not do everything in its power to try to save the people on the night of the accident.



During question time in the Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, Meloni said her government and she were facing "cruel" accusations, but her conscience was clear.



