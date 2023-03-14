US pressure on Serbia will only increase if it imposes sanctions on Russia: Kremlin

Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mariya Zakharova stated that with Serbia's imposition of sanctions on Russia, the pressure of the US on this country will not end but will only increase.

Zakharova made remarks on social media on Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta's call on the government to impose sanctions against Russia.

Describing this call as a "strange attitude", Zakharova said, "The US is putting pressure on Serbia, the Serbian Minister is calling on to oppose Russia. Maybe it is better for the Serbian Minister to speak decisively against the pressures on his country?"

Emphasizing that Russia, unlike the United States, always respects Serbia and its people, Zakharova said, "With sanctions on Russia, the pressure of the United States on Serbia will not end, it will only increase."

Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta had earlier stated that Serbia paid a heavy price for not imposing sanctions on Russia and said, "I see what kind of pressure is being applied to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. I cannot accept our silence," calling for sanctions against Russia.