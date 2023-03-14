Ukraine announces new Ramstein meeting on arms deliveries

 Contact Us
Published March 14,2023
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Resnikov has announced a new meeting in the so-called Ramstein format on arms deliveries for his country.

The meeting is to take place as early as Wednesday, he announced on Facebook on Tuesday after a meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

At the meeting in the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, Ollongren held out the prospect of delivering two Alkmaar-class ships to Ukraine by 2025. The Netherlands would likewise provide training for the sailors.

In connection with a similar announcement by Belgium and ships already delivered by Britain, Resnikov wrote of the formation of a "coalition of ships."