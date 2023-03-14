Serbian Minister urges government to impose 'sanctions on Russia'

Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta urged the government to impose sanctions against Russia.

Basta said in a statement to the local media that Serbia paid a heavy price for not imposing sanctions on Russia.

"I see how they pressure on President Aleksandar Vucic, and I cannot accept the fact that we remain silent."

Calling for sanctions against Russia, Basta noted that he is behind Vucic for the protection and interests of the country.

This statement of Basta was met with reaction from Serbian authorities.

While Aleksandar Vulin, Director of the Serbian Security Information Agency (BIA), wanted Basta's resignation, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that they condemned the actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity, but that sanctions against Russia were not on the agenda.