Russian soldier hiding in village for 6 months caught in Kharkiv

A 42-year-old Russian soldier was detained by the National Police in a village in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

It was stated that the Russian soldier had been hiding in the village for 6 months after Ukraine took control of the Kharkiv region.

The incident occurred in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovi in the Kharkiv region.

In the joint operation of the National Police and the Ukrainian State Security Service, a 42-year-old soldier who was reported to have served in the 27th Motor Rifle Brigade in the Russian army was detained.

It was reported that the Russian soldier, who was interrogated, said that he was hiding in abandoned settlements in the village after Ukraine regained control in the Kharkiv region.