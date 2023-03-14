Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was involved in a battle for the existence of the state.

Putin was speaking during a visit to an aviation factory in the far eastern region of Buryatia.

In comments to workers at an aviation factory, Putin repeated his familiar argument that the West was bent on pulling Russia apart.

"So for us this is not a geopolitical task, but a task of the survival of Russian statehood, creating conditions for the future development of the country and our children," he said.

Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine as an tool to wage war against Russia and inflict on it a "strategic defeat". The United States and its allies say they are helping Ukraine to defend itself from an imperial-style invasion that has destroyed Ukrainian cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee their homes.

Putin said in a response to a question that he had been worried about the economy when the West imposed unprecedented waves of sanctions last year but it had proved stronger than anyone had thought.

He also hailed what he described as Russia's economic strength in the face of Western sanctions and the fallout from Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Speaking to workers at a factory that makes helicopters for the armed forces, Putin said western companies that fled Russia expected the economy to collapse, but instead Russia's financial system had got stronger and the country had boosted its economic sovereignty.