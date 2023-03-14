News World London says Russia using old bullets due to ammunition shortage

DPA WORLD Published March 14,2023

Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen in the body of a truck during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road near the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 21, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Due to a shortage of ammunition, Russia is using outdated shells in the war against Ukraine, according to a British intelligence update.



The ammunition had previously been deemed unserviceable, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in London said on Tuesday in its daily update.



"In recent weeks, Russian artillery ammunition shortages have likely worsened to the extent that extremely punitive shell-rationing is in force on many parts of the front," it said in London. "This has almost certainly been a key reason why no Russian formation has recently been able to generate operationally significant offensive action."



The Russian defence industry was increasingly taking on the traits of a command economy, the MoD update said. The leadership in Moscow has recognized that the industry is a crucial weak point in the "increasingly attritional" war, it said.







































