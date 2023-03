Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian pauses as he speaks at the Armenian parliament in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP File Photo)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday warned of a "very high probability" of an escalation on the restive border with Azerbaijan and in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, over which the arch foes fought two wars.

"There is a very high probability of an escalation along Armenia's border (with Azerbaijan) and in Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan said in a press conference.