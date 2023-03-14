China says Australia, UK and US going further down a dangerous road - foreign ministry

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday in the pursuit of selfish geopolitical interests, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have disregarded concerns of the international community and gone further down a dangerous road.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular news briefing when asked about the United States, Australia and Britain planning to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines.

China and the United States are maintaining necessary communications, the Chinese foreign ministry also said, in response to a question about an expected talk between its leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We believe that the value and significance of communication is to enhance understanding, manage differences, not for the sake of communication," spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.