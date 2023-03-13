ZELENSKIY: UKRAINES FUTURE DEPENDS ON OUTCOME IN EASTERN BATTLEGROUNDS

 Contact Us
"It is very tough in the east -- very painful. We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we shall destroy it," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Published March 13,2023
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukraine's future depended on the outcome of battles in key points in the east of the country.

"Bilohorivka and Marinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka -- and other places where the kind of future we are to have is being decided. Where the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for."