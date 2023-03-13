Ukrainian president awards Hero of Ukraine title to soldier executed on camera

Ukraine's president has named Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, a soldier who was allegedly executed on camera last week after being captured by Russian forces, a "Hero of Ukraine."

"Today I conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine upon Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, a soldier. A man whom all Ukrainians will know. A man who will be remembered forever. For his bravery, for his confidence in Ukraine and for his 'Glory to Ukraine'," Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Sunday in an evening address.

Earlier, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that Matsiievskyi was the person shot after "a complex of investigative actions, which included communication with relatives and relatives of the deceased, as well as the processing of photo and video materials."

"In addition, the SBU received the conclusion of a forensic portrait examination, which confirmed that the soldier in the video is exactly Oleksandr Matsiievskyi," the security agency said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukraine's land forces previously declared that preliminary information identified the person shot to be Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura, a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade considered missing since Feb. 3.

Last Monday, a 12-second video appeared on social media showing the alleged execution of a captured and unarmed Ukrainian soldier who refused to remove his insignia with a Ukrainian flag and was later shot after saying: "Glory to Ukraine!"