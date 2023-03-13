Ukraine senior commander: situation around Bakhmut difficult, all Russian attacks repelled

The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult, but Ukrainian forces are repelling all Russian attempts to capture the town, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday.

"The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult," Syrskyi was quoted as saying on the Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower."

Syrskyi added that the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries "are attacking from several directions trying to break through the defences of our troops and advance to the central districts of the town".

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.