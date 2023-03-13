 Contact Us
News World No 'imminent military danger' to Moldova: defence minister

No 'imminent military danger' to Moldova: defence minister

Moldova does not currently face "imminent military danger" but is subject to "hybrid warfare generated by Russia" in a bid to "overthrow state power", its defence minister told AFP in an interview Monday.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 13,2023
Subscribe
NO IMMINENT MILITARY DANGER TO MOLDOVA: DEFENCE MINISTER

There is no "imminent military danger" to Moldova, the country's defence minister Anatolie Nosatîi said on Monday.

Moldova does not currently face "imminent military danger" but is subject to "hybrid warfare generated by Russia" in a bid to "overthrow state power", its defence minister told AFP in an interview Monday.

"Imminent military danger against Moldova currently doesn't exist, but there are other types of dangers that affect the country's security -- hybrid warfare," Anatolie Nosatii said.