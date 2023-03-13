No 'imminent military danger' to Moldova: defence minister

There is no "imminent military danger" to Moldova, the country's defence minister Anatolie Nosatîi said on Monday.

Moldova does not currently face "imminent military danger" but is subject to "hybrid warfare generated by Russia" in a bid to "overthrow state power", its defence minister told AFP in an interview Monday.

