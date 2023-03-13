Goals in Ukraine can only be achieved through military means right now: Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said on Monday that the goals set by Russia regarding Ukraine can only be achieved through military means.

Peskov made statements to journalists on current issues in the capital Moscow.

Evaluating the statement of former Munich Security Conference Chairman and retired Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger to reporters that "the West should establish a peace plan and a contact group regarding Ukraine", Peskov emphasized that they did not agree with the said view.

Peskov stated that the necessary conditions for the transition to the path of peace have not been created in the resolution of the Ukraine issue, "Achieving the determined goals is a priority for us and will always be so. These goals can only be reached through military means now."

Asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Russia, Peskov said, "Usually, the foreign visits of the leaders are officially announced at the same time by mutual agreement. We will provide information on the subject when we are ready."