German Chancellor Scholz to meet Netanyahu in Berlin on Thursday

Published March 13,2023

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2022. (REUTERS)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for a lunch at the Chancellery, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced in Berlin on Monday.



The two heads of government will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional security issues.



Despite the recent criticism of Netanyahu's policies, the chancellor is looking forward to the visit, Hebestreit assured.



Large-scale demonstrations against the judicial reform planned by Netanyahu's right-wing religious government are currently taking place in Israel.



The parliament there is to be enabled to overrule decisions of the Supreme Court. Critics see this as a threat to the separation of powers.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is among several world leaders who have expressed concern about the controversial plan.







































