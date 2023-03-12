Trade union chief caught up in Qatar-EU corruption probe loses job

Luca Visentini, a top trade union official embroiled in the Qatar-European Parliament corruption scandal, has been dismissed from his post.



The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) decided on Saturday the organization no longer had confidence in Visentini in his role as general secretary.



A new general secretary is to be elected at an extraordinary meeting of the ITUC congress "as soon as practical," a statement said.



Visentini was among the first suspects detained by Belgian authorities investigating if decisions in the European Parliament were influenced in favour of football World Cup host Qatar, and Morocco, in return for money and gifts.



The former trade union chief was charged with accepting payments from a non-governmental organization (NGO) at the centre of the influence-peddling probe.



Visentini said he was "innocent of any wrongdoing" at the time of his arrest. He was later released.



The ITUC said an investigation conducted with external auditors found no evidence donations from Qatar influenced the trade union body's policies.



However, the ITUC said the organization examined the role of donations in ITUC leadership campaigns as well as financial compliance.



The scandal emerged in December, when then-vice-president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, and former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri, among other suspects, were arrested on suspicion of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.



