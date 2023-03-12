Moscow shields the wealthiest from impact of war, leans on minorities

The Russian leadership is largely shielding the wealthy and residents in its major cities from the consequences of the invasion of in Ukraine, according to an analysis by the British Defence Ministry.



"As Russia continues to suffer extremely heavy casualties, the impact varies dramatically across Russia's regions," the analysts wrote. "In proportion to the size of their population, the richest cities of Moscow and St Petersburg have been left relatively unscathed. This is especially true for the families of the country's elite."



In many of the eastern regions, deaths are likely running, as a percentage of population, at a rate thirty times higher than in Moscow, Sunday's analysis said.



"In places, ethnic minorities take the biggest hit; in Astrakhan some 75% of casualties come from the minority Kazakh and Tartar populations," the ministry said.

"As the Russian MoD seeks to address its continued deficit of combat personnel, insulating the better-off and more influential elements of Russian society will highly likely remain a major consideration."



Meanwhile in Kiev, heating and electricity supplies are working again following a Russian attack using a larger number of Kinzhal-type hypersonic missiles, the authorities said on Sunday.



"Electricity and water are flowing again in all parts of the city. The city's infrastructure is working in normal condition," the military administration reported.



Earlier, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that heating systems had been fully restored.



The Kinzhal is a Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile that can also carry conventional warheads, as were used in the Kiev attack. It is claimed to have a range of 3,000 kilometres.