UK provides $6.31 million in assistance to Rohingya in Bangladesh

The UK announced a new £5.26 million ($6.31 million) funding package Friday for persecuted Rohingya living in Bangladesh with a commitment to push for a long-term solution to enable their return to Myanmar.

Visiting Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, announced the new package, according to a statement.

A total of £4.26 million will be distributed through the World Food Program (WFP) and £1 million will go through the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, for pressure cookers to reduce the consumption of cooking gas in refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya in 33 squalid refugee camps in the southern border district of Cox's Bazar.

Trevelyan will visit refugee camps in Cox Bazar to set out how the UK is providing new humanitarian support through the WFP to supply food for 449,000 people living in the camps this month, according to the statement.

She will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen as well as hold talks with civil society organizations to strengthen UK-Bangladesh ties and partnership on climate action.

Trevelyan said that the UK is committed to supporting the Rohingya people who continue to live in Cox's Bazar.

"The UK continues to push for a long-term solution that will enable the Rohingya to return to Myanmar on a safe, voluntary and dignified basis," she said.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson, said: "This visit reaffirms the UK's firm commitment to Bangladesh as a fast growing Indo-Pacific partner with strong people to people connections and our ambition to work even more closely together in the future."

Since 2017, the UK has provided £350 million to support Rohingya and Bangladeshi host communities.