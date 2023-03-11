Slovakia lifts almost all Covid-19 restrictions

The Slovakian health authorities lifted almost all of the remaining restrictions relating to Covid-19 on Friday, though people in hospitals are still required to wear masks.



People who test positive for the virus no longer have to stay in quarantine, as of March 20, the Public Health Office UVZ said.



Up until now, people who have the virus have had to spend five days in quarantine, as have their closest contacts.



The latest move follows the lifting of travel and entry restrictions imposed during the pandemic.



However, people in hospitals and health facilities must continue to wear FFP2 masks as there is still a high prevalence of Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases in Slovakia, according to Jan Mikas, Slovakia's chief public health officer.



Even before the pandemic, Slovakia's health care system was severely strained by a lack of resources, which is seen as one of the reasons why the nation had one of the highest death rates worldwide, when coronavirus infection numbers were at their highest in spring 2022.

